Arnold Campbell, age 64, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. of a brief illness. He was born March 24, 1959 at Clayhole, KY and was the son of the late Robert and Ruby Southwood Campbell. He also was preceded in death by sisters: Joan Williams and Reva Campbell. He is survived by his wife: Belinda Baker Campbell of Clayhole, KY. Two sons: Daniel Campbell (Amy) and Keith Campbell of Clayhole, KY. One sister: Sheila Kay Campbell Noble of Clayhole, KY. One brother: David Campbell of Jackson, KY. Special friend of family: Rita Ann Neace of Jackson, KY. Nine grandchildren: Ishiah, Alex, Casey, Kaylee, Jaci, Waylon, Evan, Ryan, Avery. One great granddaughter: Ilyah. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller and Roger Voth officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of service. Interment of remains at the T-Point Cemetery, Clayhole, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
