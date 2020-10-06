Arnold Melton

Arnold (Arnie) Melton, age 43, of Haddix, KY passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born June 1, 1977, at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Sonny and Mary Russell Melton.-He was preceded in death by a sister: Donna Spicer and brothers: Ed Prater and Marvin Melton.- He is survived by wife: Autumn Melton of Haddix, KY.-Son: Marvin Tanner Melton and his mother: Dawn Goff of Jackson, KY; Stepson: Derek Goff of Jackson, KY; Sisters: Helen Brown of Jackson, KY; Zola (Tommy) Bailey of Salyersville, KY; Deborah Armstrong of Shelbyville, KY; June Melton of Lancaster, KY; Brothers: Vincent (Glenda) Prater of Rousseau, KY; Delbert Prater of Lancaster, KY; Sonny (Dena) Melton, JR of Campton, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Moore officiating.-Burial in the Russell Cemetery at Guage, KY. Visitation will begin on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
