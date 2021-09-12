Checking in on some former Bobcats playing collegiately
UK, Centre, and the University of the Cumberlands run records to 2-0
Campbellsville off due to COVID-19 protocols
The University of the Cumberlands ran its record to 2-0 with a 56-12 undressing of Florida Memorial University in Miami, Florida’s Traz Powell Stadium. the Patriots jumped on the Lions early, leading 28-6 at the end of one quarter and 42-6 at the half.
Our own Lane Weddle is a freshman on the team. We don’t know whether or not he played. He did play in the home opener.
The boxscore doesn’t reflect his playing but, as you are about to learn, that doesn’t mean too much. We have reached out to Lane and have yet to hear back from him as of the publishing this story online. We plan to supplement this article when or if we hear from Weddle.
The Patriots will take the week off before coming back home to play Southeastern University on September 25. This game will kick-off under the lights at 7:00 PM.
Campbellsville University, and our own Charles Andrew “Geeny” Collins were scheduled to play Point University yesterday on the road in a game cancelled owing to COVID-19 protocols. The Tigers are 0-1 after dropping its opener to Union College 33-19.
Geeny and the Guys look to even the record September 18, 2021 in Waleska, Georgia. It will be a mighty tall task as the Tigers are set to play the 8th-ranked Eagles of Rienhardt University.
Rienhardt holds a series advantage over Campbellsville, 3-2. The last time the two played was on September 14, 2019 and Reinhardt was victorious on that day, 28-0. Of course, that was pre-Geeny.
Collins played significantly in the opener for the Tigers both on special teams and in the offensive backfield at RB. His production was detailed in the last print edition of the Times-Voice.
Centre College ran its record to 2-0 with a big road win over Maryville College. The game had a really big gate as Centre brought over quite a contingent of Colonel faithful to help fill the stands.
William Long saw his first action of the year as he was scratched from the home opener for un-COVID-related illness by Centre’s training staff. William Long played five snaps and got in on a tackle.
Long was also clearly tackled by a Scotsman OL as Long shot clean through the would-be blocker in route to potentially making a play in the offensive backfield. The O-lineman's transgression didn’t even draw a flag, in spite of what appeared to be a clear takedown.
Now the statistics on D3football.com don't reflect Long's having participated nor his recording an assisted tackle. That is meaningless. We posted clips from the broadcast of all five of Long's plays to Facebook. Pretty hard to fake that.
Long is also photographed on the field of play attached to this article. Yes, that is a game official to Long's immediate right in the picture.
The self-same statistics don't reflect Boyle County's, Will McDaniel, as having participated either. McDaniel had a superlative showing and scored his first career, rushing TD. We are sure this will be only the first of many to come over McDaniel's career.
We talked with William Long after the game about his getting some varsity live-action. He told the Times-Voice, “The game is really fast in college. Truthfully, I was terrified when my name got called to go in the game.”
Long continued, "(Cole) Arendson patted me on the shoulder pad and said ‘Will, breath; you’re going to be okay.’ That was what I needed to hear. I was fine after that."
Long went on to tell his hometown newspaper, "I am already looking forward to the next opportunity now that I have knocked off some of the rust. I feel like I will be less nervous and more prepared to show what I can really do the next go-around."
Centre has an off week upcoming. On September 25, 2021, the Colonels will attempt to run its record to 3-0 when it hosts Trine University. Kickoff for the game with the Thunder will be under the lights at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Last but certainly not least, Braxton Eiserman, No. 46 and a 212-pound LB in his third year with the UK football team, would see his Kentucky Wildcats run its record to 2-0 with a huge opening conference win against Missouri on Kroger Field. The Wildcats came out on top of the two SEC Eastern Division contenders last night 35-28.
RB, Chris Rodrigues led the offense with 207-yards on 27 carries and scored four (4) of the team’s five (5) touchdowns. Kentucky will play host to UT-Chattanooga next Saturday. The kickoff will be at noon EST.
