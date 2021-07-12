Piece of history donated to Museum
Sacred artifact still bears notes from owner's Bible study
The family of William Jasper Arrowood recently presented the Breathitt County Museum a Bible that belonged to their grandfather. Mr. Arrowood was a Pentecostal minister in Breathitt county for over 40 years.William Jasper Arrowood was born November 3, 1879 and was the son of George Washington and Louisa Turner Arrowood. He received the Bible on December 4, 1946 and read it faithfully.
Inside the Bible he recorded the dates and times he read through the Scripture His handwriting tells us that on October 28, 1967, less than one month until his death, he had read the Bible 53 times. After his death, on November 16, 1967, the Bible was passed on to his son, Paul. Later Paul left it to his son, Dan.
The Breathitt County Museum would like to thank Dan Arrowood for this precious donation. He presented the Bible on behalf of the family and in memory of his grandparents, William Jasper and Cora Banks Arrowood.
You can see this Bible at the Breathitt County Museum located on 329 Broadway Street Jackson, KY 41339.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.