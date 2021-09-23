Local woman one of two facing charges in Russell County, KY
Triple Crown Outfitters Lodge destroyed
Carlisle out on bail
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (Jackson Times-Voice) - Two people were arrested in connection with an arson in Russell County. One of the two hails from right here in Breathitt County.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) say 33-year-old Sarah Lykins, of Jamestown, Ky., but originally from Breathitt County, was arrested September 15, 2021 on an arson charge . Her charge partner is 41-year-old Richard Carlisle, of Owensboro, Ky. Both were arrested on a charge of complicity to arson.
KSP say the arrests came after a seven-month long investigation into an arson that destroyed Triple Crown Outfitters Lodge in Jamestown, Ky. in February 2021. The Times-Voice was informed Carlisle had posted $50,000.00 bail and secured her release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.