Ashlee Michelle Dunn age 28,of Campton, KY passed away in an automobile accident on December 12, 2022 in Montgomery County, KY. She was born December 14, 1993 in Lexington, KY. She is survived by her mother Marsha Dunn of Campton, KY. She is also survived by her son: Kendrick A. Miller of Mt. Sterling, KY. Daughter: Kallee A. Miller of Mt. Sterling, KY. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel on Friday December 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Kenneth Burnett officiating. Burial will be at the Dunn Cemetery on Mud Lick Church Road, Vancleve, KY. Visitation will begin Friday starting at 10:00 A.M until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Reddick receives Emmy nomination
- Walmart to have re-grand opening this Friday
- New tax laws go in effect on 1/1/23
- MRC to close on January 1, 2023, but date could change
- Coat Giveaway
- ‘Grinchmas on Ice’
- Occupational tax removal upheld
- Local High School Basketball Schedule
- Ashlee Michelle Dunn
- Cody Jewayne Noble
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.