Ashley Nicole Little, age 34, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023. She was born October 31, 1988 in Hazard, KY. Preceded in death by her father: Paul Wayne Little. Brother: Justin Paul Little. Daughter: Chloe Little. Paternal grandparents: Earl Little and Missouri Rosalyn Little Gross. Maternal grandfather: Sam Potter. She is survived by her mother: Melissa Kay Potter McIntosh of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Britteny Potter of West Liberty, KY. Debbie Stacy and Jennifer Riley of Jackson, KY. Maternal grandmother: Lana Turner of Jackson, KY. Uncle: Dennis (Tammy) Little of VA. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.