Ashley Nicole Little

Ashley Nicole Little, age 34, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.  She was born October 31, 1988 in Hazard, KY.  Preceded in death by her father: Paul Wayne Little.  Brother: Justin Paul Little.  Daughter: Chloe Little.  Paternal grandparents: Earl  Little and Missouri Rosalyn Little Gross.  Maternal grandfather: Sam Potter.   She is survived by her mother: Melissa Kay Potter McIntosh of Jackson, KY.  Sisters: Britteny Potter of West Liberty, KY.  Debbie Stacy and Jennifer Riley of Jackson, KY.  Maternal grandmother: Lana Turner of Jackson, KY.  Uncle: Dennis (Tammy) Little of VA.  A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.   A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

