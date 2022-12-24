Aspire Appalachia, the non-profit organization that has risen to meet do many of Breathitt County’s needs time-and-time again, once more has answered the call, this time providing Christmas presents to 278 children.
“Three years ago, I found out our local nursing home was in need. So many didn’t have families to ensure they had an amazing Christmas. What started out as a quick idea to help ten of the neediest residents, led me to where I am today. It has been a whirlwind of a three years to say the least. Today, Aspire Appalachia was able to make sure 278 children had Christmas presents to open this year. 278 smiling faces. We have spent the last week, ordering, unloaded and packaging gifts. Some nights not getting done until after midnight. All while getting up to work our full-time jobs the next day. We are all exhausted, but our hearts are full that we have the ability to help out our neighbors in need this year,” stated Aspire Board Member Lyndze Smoot, in detailing the background of its mission and all the hard work Aspire members have and still are putting in.
Smoot would add, “I am so, so thankful for everyone who has joined me on this ride and have made Aspire what it is today. Thank you to every single person who donated money, bought presents, helped package, or helped give out today at our giveaway. Without you, none of this would have been possible. We finished up the last of the bags minutes before we opened to the public. We hope these presents put a smile on your little ones faces this year and it will make all the loss of the previous year, a little more bearable.”
Commented
