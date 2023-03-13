GEAR UP provided guest speaker for students interested in becoming a lawyer. Sheila Clemons, Assistant County Attorney in Perry County spoke with students in the Law Enforcement class and as well as those students interested in becoming a lawyer. Ms. Clemons also discussed her experience and her time spent in the United States Air Force.
