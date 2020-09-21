LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School           FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Pikeville                (10)     2-0  100  1

2. Paintsville                        1-0  88    2

3. Lou. Ky. Country Day       1-0  75    3

4. Newport Central Catholic   2-0  74   4

5. Lou. Holy Cross            2-0  63   5

6. Bethlehem                  2-0  39   8

7. Crittenden Co.             1-1  31   10

8. Williamsburg               1-1  24   6

9. Raceland                   0-2  22   7

10. Nicholas Co.              2-0  11   NR

 

   Others receiving votes: Hazard 9. Russellville 5. Dayton 3. Campbellsville 2. Sayre 2. Fulton Co. 1. Pineville 1.

 

Class 2A Rank-School  

Rank-School           FPV     Rcd   TP   Pvs

1. Somerset           (8)     2-0   98    1

2. Lex. Christian    (2)      2-0   88    3

3. Beechwood                  1-1   81    2

4. Breathitt Co.              2-0   62    4

5. Mayfield                   1-1   59    5

6. Owensboro Catholic         2-0   47    7

7. Murray                     2-0   41    8

8. Danville                   1-0   30    9

9. West Carter                2-0   21   10

10. Caldwell Co.              1-1   18    6

 

   Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 3. McLean Co. 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School               FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Belfry                 (4)     1-1  92    1

2. Lou. DeSales           (1)     1-1  75   T4

tie) Elizabethtown        (3)     2-0  75   T4

4. Lou. Christian Academy         1-1  68    2

5. Ashland Blazer         (2)     0-0  66    3

6. Bardstown                      2-0  55    6

7. Russell                        2-0  37    9

8. Glasgow                        2-0  31   10

9. Bell Co.                       1-1  30    8

10. Paducah Tilghman              1-1  15   NR

 

   Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 3. LaRue Co. 2. Floyd Central 1.

 

Class 4A

Rank-School               FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Johnson Central        (10)    1-0  100   1

2. Boyle Co.                      2-0  88    2

3. Lou. Central                   0-0  72    3

4. Franklin Co.                   2-0  67   T4

5. Hopkinsville                   2-0  63    6

6. Lex. Catholic                  1-1  50   T4

7. Corbin                         1-1  36    7

8. Wayne Co.                      1-1  33    8

9. Knox Central                   2-0  23   10

10. Madisonville-North Hopkins    1-1  7    NR

 

   Others receiving votes: Letcher County Central 5. Logan Co. 3. Lincoln Co. 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1.

 

Class 5A

Rank-School               FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic          (6)     2-0  95    1

2. Bowling Green          (4)     2-0  94    2

3. South Warren                   1-0  71    3

4. Frederick Douglass              0-1  62   4

tie) Owensboro                     2-0  62   5

6. Scott Co.                       2-0  54   6

7. Southwestern                    2-0  37   9

8. South Oldham                    1-0  34   7

9. Highlands                       1-1  24   8

10. Conner                         1-0  6   10

   Others receiving votes: North Bullitt 4.Pulaski Co. 3. Christian Co. 3. Lou. Fairdale 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School                FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity            (10)    2-0  100   1

2. North Hardin                    2-0  89   T2

3. Lou. Male                       0-1  70   T2

4. Lou. DuPont Manual              0-1  63    4

5. Simon Kenton                    2-0  58    5

(tie) Lou. Ballard                 1-0  58    7

7. Lou. St. Xavier                 0-1  43    6

8. McCracken County                2-0  37    8

9. Lou. Fern Creek                 0-1  11    9

10. Ryle                           1-1  6    NR

 

   Others receiving votes: Lex. Bryan Station 4. Madison Central 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. George Rogers Clark 2. Henderson Co. 2. Daviess Co. 1.

      All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WKYX, Paducah.

