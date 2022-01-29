At the end of last week, the government website for free COVID home tests was officially launched. Once on the website it will direct people to a USPS site. There Breathitt Countians will have the opportunity to order up to four kits per address, which are expected to ship out within seven to twelve days once an order is placed.
At this time, there is a limit of four free tests, however you may be able to acquire more at no cost depending on your health insurance plan.
A credit card is not needed and there is absolutely no cost because of the United States’ purchase of five hundred million tests to help fight a record surge in positive testing all over the country.
Dr. Derrick Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer with Juniper Health, explains, “Yes I would recommend ordering these home tests because they do have a role and they are a fairly reliable test. These tests can help catch outbreaks quicker.”
“However, I need to stress that these tests are not faultless and should never be used as a replacement for having discussions with your doctor or seeking medical attention and care if you are symptomatic,” added Dr. Hamilton.
Priscilla Turner, FNP-BC, does not think that these at-home testing kits will lessen the load on the medical profession, “Many places do not accept at-home test results and still will require results from a professional setting.”
She went on to remark, “I am very leery of the at-home testing kits that are being sent out. They do have the potential to be a good and useful tool to combat COVID, if used correctly. I think they give a false sense of security. I have seen repeatedly a patient coming in after testing negative at home to only test positive in the office, which can happen for several reasons such as testing too soon, not using the correct sampling technique, and the tests, themselves, not being specific enough.”
“We often forget during this pandemic, that there are many, many other very contagious viruses out in the world and just because you might test negative should you return to your normal life. If you are sick and feel concerned, please consult with your physician,” stated Turner.
While at-home COVID test kits are good in their place, it is strongly recommended by those in the medical field, that if you are feeling ill and showing symptoms, it is best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.
