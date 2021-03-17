Robert Long in custody and has confessed
Did the choosing of Asian victims any role in target selection?
CNN reports a man suspected of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas was headed to Florida "perhaps to carry out additional shootings" when he was arrested Tuesday night, Atlanta's mayor said Wednesday, citing investigators.
"This could have been significantly worse," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news conference at Atlanta police headquarters.
And preliminary information indicates that the killings -- of six Asian people and two White people -- may not have been a hate crime, but instead may have something to do with the suspect's claim of a potential sex addiction, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said at the joint news conference.
Still, it was too early to know a motive, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said. "There's still a lot more work to be done. ... We're just not there as of yet," Bryant said.
Police say Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, is suspected of opening fire at the spas late Tuesday afternoon and early evening, first at a business about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, followed by two more at spas in northeastern Atlanta.
Long was being held Wednesday in Cherokee County on four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, the sheriff's office said.
He was arrested Tuesday night about 150 miles to the south, in a traffic stop on Interstate 75, authorities said.
Long indicated to investigators he believed he had a sex addiction and an "issue with porn," and claimed to see the spas as "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said at Wednesday's news conference.
Long "may have frequented some of these (spas) in the past," Reynolds said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.