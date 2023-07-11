After the July 2022 flood, members of the Kentucky Retired Teachers (KRTA) began collected donated books to replace and supplement the books that our public and school libraries lost in the flood. This month, volunteers will be collecting those donations, and bringing them from Louisville to Hazard, where they will be sorted for distribution beginning on July 25th at 10:00 AM at the JC Penney building in Hazard. Volunteers are needed to help with this sorting.
School and public libraries will be given first choice, based upon who is present. Remaining books will be offered first to FRYSC staff and organizations presenting “Back-to-School” events in this area. Any remaining books will be offered to nursing homes, the Veterans’ Center, churches, and other groups which serve those with a thirst for reading.
National Honor Society, Beta Club, JROTC and other groups which get community service credit for volunteerism are invited to help sort and deliver.
Our goal is to see that every child and adult with a love of reading can have access to a wide selection of books, no matter what the flood did to our local resources. Thanks to the help of retired teachers and other donors throughout Kentucky, we will rise anew.
