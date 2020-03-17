Attention Breathitt County Customers, the County Clerks Office will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17th
- Attention Breathitt County Customers, the County Clerks Office will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17th
- The Jackson Breathitt County Times-Voice to offer free online access
- Daytime closures scheduled for KY 3193 in Breathitt County beginning Monday, March 16
- This week at the State Capitol
- Jackson City School closed due to Coronavirus
- Jackson City School closed due to the Coronavirus
- Breathitt County Schools closed due to Coronavirus
- Our Healthy Circle to meet
