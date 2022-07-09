The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) audited the absentee ballots on record at the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office on Friday, July 1, 2022.
The AGO was following up to complaints pertaining to the mail-in absentee ballots, but confirmed the count was correct in accordance with its record of number of mail-in ballots, rejected ballots, and unused ballots.
Breathitt County Clerk Bookkeeper Ashley Barnett released the following statement on behalf of Breathitt County Clerk Becky Watts Curtis and the clerk’s office: “The Breathitt County Clerk’s Office would like to share the following information and be completely transparent with the citizens of Breathitt County. The outcomes of elections do not satisfy everyone as unfortunately there are losers, and therefore complaints were made to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) about mail-in ballots. Officials from the AGO came to the office on Friday (July 1st) and confirmed our absentee ballot count was correct. The state sends the clerk’s office a specific number of mail-in absentee ballots each election and those ballots are numbered resulting in a verifiable paper trail. The state voter system logs each ballot request when it was mailed and received. A member of each party on the Breathitt County Election Board collected the ballots from the drop box, scanned the ballots into the system, and kept a detailed log of the number of ballots received each day. The entire Election Board along with the Breathitt County Attorney opened the ballots, scanned them through a tabulator, and kept a documented count of how many ballots were received and accounted for. A report identified who and how many voters requested a ballot. The clerk’s office has a record of how many ballots were mailed and of the number of unused ballots. All this information is sent to the state and Grand Jury each election. The AGO verified these numbers by counting the mail-in ballots, rejected ballots, and the unused ballots by comparing it to the reports. All ballots were accounted for and matched the state’s records. As usual, the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office continues to have excellent audits by the Kentucky State Auditor, State Board of Elections, and the Attorney General’s Office. County Clerk Becky Watts Curtis did turn over to the AGO a list of complaints the office had received from Breathitt County voters to investigate.”
Elizabeth Kuhn, Communications Director for the Attorney General, validated the clerk office’s statement that the AGO had received the complaints and could only comment at this time that it is investigating the matter.
