ATV accident claims life of Tiara Kinder Combs

Tragedy struck the Breathitt County community Friday night, Apr. 17, as an ATV accident has claimed the life of 32-year-old Tiara Kinder Combs.
Tiara, pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner, was a passenger in the Polaris General ATV operated by her husband, James ‘Rebel’ Combs, when the accident occurred.
The initial investigation discovered the ATV was heading south along HWY 15 in the Watts Community when it left the roadway, rolled onto the passenger side and slid into a shed. Rebel, age 34, was transported to the KY River Medical Center (KRMC) in Jackson, admitted for observation, and then later released.
Tiara was a passionate travel nurse, RN, at ARH, and is survived by her mother, Teresa Spicer. Tiara’s father, Joe Kinder, preceded her in death.
Tributes filled the pages of social media as the sad news spread across the region. As one person posted, “No one really knows what to do or say at a time like this.” Another described Tiara as “special, beautiful, humble, hard-working, kind, generous, loving and amazing.”
A memorial service for Tiara is being planned for a later date.
See obituary in the Times-Voice this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.