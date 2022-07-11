Austin Lovins Noble

Austin Lovins Noble, 27, Clayhole passed away Saturday, July 2, at Rowdy. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Fern and Dan Lovins, Astor Noble, Kelly Collins. He is survived by wife, Bethany Lovins; mother, Cynthia Noble; father, Phillip Lovins; sons, Mayson Phillip Ray, Weston Hunter, Jaxton Blake, Ashtyn; special niece, Harper Grace; sister, Jennifer Lovins; special cousins, Kelsea Collins, Jennifer Combs; grandmother, Phyllis Collins; stepmother, Barb Gullett; mother and father-in-law: Leona and Robert Conway; sister-in-law, Jessica Napier; several uncles, aunts, and cousins. Funeral Friday, July 8, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Clay Gross and Drewey Lee Jones officiating. Burial in Flint Ridge Cemetery at Clayhole. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge.

