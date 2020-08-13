Letters received at the newspaper appear to be a cry for help!
This particular story is part editorial in content and part news story. As such, we have elected to publish on the front page, though it could have appeared on the opinion page as easily.
As the editor of The Times-Voice, I am charged with writing a weekly editorial. Many of you are going to disagree with my viewpoint, but that is perfectly fine as it is meant to be provocative more so than popular.
I get letters most every week at the newspaper, some of them praising my efforts, some of them exceedingly angry and critical. I am flattered to receive everyone of the letters, even the ones calling for my termination, as that is the “paper business.” If you are too well liked, in the newspaper business, you just aren’t doing your job.
I have gotten a letter this week which I find concerning. I received a five (5) page, written letter which is similar in hand writing to numerous other angry submissions I have before received.
It calls for my termination, talks ugly about my general manager, references my wife and children, and forecasts I am sure to be fired shortly. None of those matters concerned me very much. Then it says something which spawned this article.
I had been critical of Trump’s Secret Police using rubber bullets against peaceful protectors demonstrating in Portland, Oregon. That editorial was entitled, The Long Version of Trump’s Secret Police, and ran the 29th of July, 2020.
The author of my regular hate-mail letter received at the offices of The Times-Voice said he or she agreed Trump's Secret Police should NOT have used rubber bullets. He or she said the Secret Police force should have used live ammunition.
We at The Times-Voice would encourage the author of this letter, whomever you may be (as it is never signed), to seek professional help. You are getting dangerously close to committing a criminal offense.
We have no lawyers on our present newspaper staff. That being said, the author of this letter may need a criminal defense lawyer right now as badly as a psychiatrist or psychologist.
We looked this up, on line, and, according to what we reviewed, Ky. Rev. Stat. § 508.080, in its relevant part, criminalizes even the threat to commit any crime likely to result in death or serious physical injury to another person…
The author of this letter is getting close to threatening death or serious physical injury to members of our newspaper staff. He or she hasn’t gotten there yet, so we are publishing this in the hopes good sense may prevail and we aren’t forced to seek criminal charges against this person, whomever it may be.
We have ample writing samples which can be compared to “targets” and can link this person to an offense should he or she loose all sense and commit one in the very near future. We are trying to help you!
Get some help. Get some help before it goes too far. We are concerned about you at the newspaper. We thank you for your patronage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.