On Friday, July 22, 2022, despite a power outage and intense heat, the Back to School Bash at Douthitt Park was a success.
The event provided almost 100 youths with cyber protection education, tours of vehicles and information about our local fire department and police department, free lunches, and back to school supplies.
Many community partners of the park attended as well giving out school supplies and providing educational materials and programs.
