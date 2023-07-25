Breathitt Elementary
Kindergarten Registration will be on Thursday, July 27th and Friday, July 28th. For more information call 606-666-2491.
Open House for Preschool and Kindergarten is set for Tuesday, August 1st from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. First and Second Grade will be on Wednesday, August 2nd from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. For more information call 606-666-2491.
Sebastian Elementary
Open House is scheduled for Thursday, August 3rd, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information call 606-666-2491.
Highland Turner Elementary
Open House will be on Wednesday, August 2nd, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. For more information call 606-666-2491.
Breathitt High School
Bobcat Blast will take place on Thursday, August 3rd, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. for grades 8 through 12. Students can pick up schedules, meet teachers, visit information tables, as well as enter for door prizes. For more information call 606-666-2491.
Open House for 7th Grade students will be on Tuesday, August 1st, beginning at 4 p.m. Students will be shown an informational presentation, can pick up schedules, tour the building, meet teachers, and play games. Food will be provided. For more information call 606-666-2491.
Jackson City School
Back-to-School Bash is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8th, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be teacher meet and greets; community partner giveaways; free school supplies; inflatables; shaved ice and much more. For more information call 606-666-4979.
First Day
The first day of school for Breathitt County is set for Wednesday, August 9th; Jackson City on Thursday, August 10th; and Riverside Christian on Wednesday, August 16th.
