Vanessa Baker, 61, has been missing from Lower River Caney since she was lost to the flood waters from this past July.
But on the evening of Sunday, February 12th, her family, and friends gathered at the River Caney Ball Field to honor her 61st birthday that fell on the following Monday, February 13th, by releasing 61 balloons.
The theme of family strength enduring could be felt throughout the crowd as they paid homage to their missing loved one, as Baker’s sister-in-law, Jenny Baker, stated. “Family is family regardless of what is going on, what is happening.”
Despite last month’s district court ruling that declared Baker legally dead, her family says they will continue to search for her.
