Soil Conservation: 1) Danny Fugate; 2) Melissa C. Howard; 3) Paul Turner.
City Council: 1) Rich F. Buntin; 2) Stephen D. Bowling; 3) Kelsey Sebastian; 4) Mildred Lee Roberts; 5) Dennis Spicer; 6) Steve McIntosh; 7) Harold Deaton; 8) Harry G. Whittaker; 9) Dannie L. Phipps; 10) Jason Hall.
Mayor: 1) Rose Wolfe; 2) Laura W. Thomas; 3) Sheila Deaton-Roberts.
Jackson Independent Board: 1) James “Elmo” Combs; 2) Kenneth Wayne Patrick; 3) Paula T. Miller; 4) Sydney Howard
Breathitt County School Board: (District 3) 1) Anna Morris (No Opposition); (District 4) 1) Albert Little (No Opposition).
Magistrate District 1: 1) Michael Ray Robinson (Republican); 2) Brenda F. Terry (Democrat).
Magistrate District 2: 1) Dwight Johnson (Republican); 2) Billy Ryan Chaney (Democrat).
Constable District 3: Christopher D. Combs (Republican); 2) Ken Thompson (Democrat)
County Judge Executive: 1) Harvey Jason Richardson (Republican); 2) Jeff Noble (Democrat)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.