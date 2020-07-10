Sheriff’s office and the Kentucky State Police both have open cases; vow to make arrests soon!
There have been a rash of burglaries/thefts occurring in the “Lost Creek” area of Breathitt County. We hope the two men who perpetrated these deeds smiled; because they were on camera.
The two individuals stole a couple firearms out of a pick-up truck, ransacking several otters vehicles, truck included, in the process around 11:00 p.m. on or about July 6, 2020. A matter of a few hours later, the pair struck again.
According to Sheriff John Hollan, who spoke with the Times-Voice just this morning, the same pair, again on camera and videoed for purposes of later prosecution, hit a residence approximately 3-5 miles away from the first site at or around 4:30 a.m. the morning of July 7th.
In the second occurrence, the two men ransack numerous vehicles again and took an ATV called a “Razor.” Unfortunately, the pair wrecked the Razor in a culvert attempting to flee, turning it over, and resulting in their leaving the vehicle behind while they fled on foot.
Sheriff Hollan tells us the Kentucky State Police are also investigating a third occurrence in roughly the same area. it is theorized it involves the same pair, though we haven’t been able to talk to the State Police to determine whether the third event is or isn’t on video.
Sheriff Hollan requests “neighborhood watches” renew their diligence and vigor toward protecting property, both theirs and the property of neighbors. "Make a regular practice of reviewing video feed from your home security system’s,” Sheriff Hollan requests.
Anyone with information about this, or any crime, is requested to contact the Sheriff’s office at 606-666-3800, extension 280. People with information can call, any time, 24-hours a day.
