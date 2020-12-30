Jackson, Kentucky: December 29, 2020
Double shooting Tuesday afternoon in Frozen
Squabble on Cutshin Road ends in a hail of gunfire, Daniel Taulbee charged and held, Ervine and Margaret Feltner sustain gunshot wounds requiring transport and treatment!
Late Tuesday afternoon, there was a double shooting reported in Breathitt County in the Cutshin Road area of Frozen. The shooter was identified from his booking photograph on the Three Forks Regional Jail’s online sight as Daniel Taulbee.
Taulbee is being held on the charge of Assault in the 1st-degree. Kentucky law defines that offense (as it would seem to be applicable here) as “…intentionally caus[ing] serous physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument…” KRS §508.010.
Information accessed online continued to yield that Assault in the 1st-degree is punishable by up to 20-years in prison, no less than 10-years with a fine up to $10,000 but no less than $1,000. Being found guilty of merely attempting to perpetrate this offense carries a prison sentence of up to 10-years.
We learned through our access to various local law enforcement officers the matter is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police. While the officer to whom the case was assigned could not be reached for comment last night, we were able to learn the shooting may have resulted from a fight between two people which culminated into the firing of multiple shots.
Ervine and Margaret Feltner were injured in the incident. Ervine Feltner was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center for treatment and Margaret Feltner was airlifted to UK’s Medical Center in Lexington. Both were being treated for having suffered gunshot wounds.
We don’t know the full extent of the injuries at present. However, we can say that should either perish as a result of the wounds suffered yesterday (and hopefully this will not be the case) the complexion of the charges pending against Mr. Taulbee would become significantly more severe, with far severer penalties upon conviction, than the charges he now faces.
As of the time of publishing this story, there hadn’t been any bail set which would secure Daniel Taulbee’s release were it to be posted. We believe any bail set would be steep enough that Taulbee's remaining confined, pretrial, would be likely.
The Times-Voice would remind readers that people in America are presumed innocent of all charges until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. While reporting Mr. Taulbee's being charged, we at the newspaper, and all of you reading this, should presume Daniel Taulbee innocent of these charges until such time as he is afforded the opportunity to defend himself in court to either the bench or a jury of his peers or until such time as he enters a plea to the offense or offenses.
This is a developing story.
