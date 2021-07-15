Barbara Mullins Prater, 68, Jackson passed away Tuesday, July 13, at the St. Joseph Main Hospital in Lexington. She was the widow of the late Clyde Prater and the daughter of the late Raleigh and Myrtle Rowe Mullins. She is also preceded in death by an infant grandson; infant great granddaughter, Kayleann Avery Carroll; brothers, Verlie Mullins, Terry Mullins. She was a member of the Southfork United Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Lawrence Prater and wife, Farlene; two daughters, Jessica Miller and husband, Stratton, Patricia Carroll and husband, Walter; four brothers, Wendell Mullins and wife, Allene, Wayne Mullins and wife, Mary, Farley Mullins and wife, Hazel, Tim Mullins and wife, Karen; three sisters, Roberta Bolton and husband, Tom, Carmie Prater and husband, Alvin, Brenda Klein; three grandchildren, Joshua Carroll and wife, Jessica, Kaley Miller, Abigail Miller; special sister-in-law, Tammy Mullins. Funeral will be Thursday, July 15, 11:00 AM at Breathitt Funeral Home with David Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Charlie Lovely Cemetery at Guage. Serving as pallbears; Walter Carroll, Lawrence Prater, Stratton Miller, James Prater, Joshua Carroll, Tim Mullins. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Jul 15
Service
Thursday, July 15, 2021
12:00PM
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
