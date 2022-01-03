Bascom Campbell, Jr., 83, passed away at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital on December 27, 2021. He was a native of Jackson, KY, born March 1, 1938 to the late Nancy Reynolds and Bascom Campbell, Sr.
After high school, Bascom joined the US Navy, where he spent six years serving our country. In 1966, Bascom and his wife, Orpha moved to Louisville and soon thereafter, he was employed at GE and worked with the assembly line until his retirement.
He loved his music. He loved his guitar. Bascom was a former Deacon at the Baxter Avenue Baptist Church. After a few years, he received his calling to play music, his ministry, at local nursing homes. He and his close friends, The Ramblers, have been playing since.
He is survived by his loving wife, Orpha Sue Brewer Campbell; his son, Gregory Campbell; his grandchildren, Gregory Campbell, Jr., Christopher Campbell, Kaitlyn Campbell and Hannah Campbell; also his brother, Joe & Kenneth and his sister, Edna.
A memorial visitation will be 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5th at Town Hill Cemetery, just outside of Jackson.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.
