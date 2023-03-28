The 2023 high school baseball and softball season is underway in full swing (pun intended) and here is a look at how the local teams are faring this year.
Baseball
Breathitt County Bobcats
Record: 2-3
Upcoming Games: Tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Letcher Central; Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Leslie County; and Friday 6 p.m. v Prestonsburg.
Jackson City Tigers
Record: 1-4
Upcoming Games: Monday (4/3) at 6 p.m. at Leslie County.
Softball
Breathitt County Lady Cats
Record: 3-3
Upcoming Games: Tonight at 6 p.m. at Lee County; and Thursday at 6 p.m. v Estill County.
Jackson City Lady Tigers
Record: 2-3
Upcoming Games: Wednesday (4/5) Doubleheader v Cordia at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
