The 2023 high school baseball and softball season is underway in full swing (pun intended) and here is a look at how the local teams are faring this year.

Baseball

Breathitt County Bobcats 

Record: 2-3

Upcoming Games: Tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Letcher Central; Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Leslie County; and Friday 6 p.m. v Prestonsburg.

Jackson City Tigers

Record: 1-4

Upcoming Games: Monday (4/3) at 6 p.m. at Leslie County.

Softball

Breathitt County Lady Cats

Record: 3-3

Upcoming Games: Tonight at 6 p.m. at Lee County; and Thursday at 6 p.m. v Estill County.

Jackson City Lady Tigers

Record: 2-3

Upcoming Games: Wednesday (4/5) Doubleheader v Cordia at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.  

