What is being referred to as a once in a lifetime storm that featured hurricane force winds made its way into Breathitt County on Friday, March 3, 2023. The storm was a result of the lowest surface pressure recorded in the past 100 years according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
For much of that Friday, Breathitt County was under a tornado watch and a severe thunderstorm warning along with a wind warning, that forecasted wind gusts as strong as 60 to 75 miles per hour. The county was fortunate that it avoided any tornadoes or severe storms, but the strong winds that left a path of destruction throughout the state did cause some damage. The strongest gusts recorded at the NWS in Jackson were over 65 miles per hour.
Power lines, phone lines, and trees were brought down by the mighty gusts of wind and some homes/property seen damage to siding, roofs, fences, and outdoor buildings. Trees down in the county resulted in road closures.
At the peak of the storm, nearly 2000 Breathitt Countians were without power, but as of the printing of this article, most customers have had their power restored.
Other areas of the state were not as lucky, as Western Kentucky was the site of a tornado, and gusts reached over 75 miles per hour in other parts causing damage to countless homes, buildings, and businesses. Over 500,000 Kentuckians were left without power. The severe storm left five dead in its aftermath.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.