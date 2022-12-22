BB King, age 61, of Hindman, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in
Louisville, KY.
He was born on February 9, 1961 to Clyde Edward King and Louise Meade King.
BB worked for over 40 years as a coal operator and was the current head basketball coach for Breathitt County Boys
High School. He was the former head coach for Knott County Central for 13 years, 5 of those winning Regional
Championships. He assisted coaching for many years at Letcher and Knott Central.
He also played basketball for Knott Central and went to State 2 of those Years. He went on to play for UPike and
Alice Lloyd College and was recruited by Ole Miss.
He was a member of the 1980 McDonald's All American High School Basketball Team,
He won many championships as Coach, including Mountain Classic and All A.
He was inducted into Knott County Heritage Hall in 2001, 2018 KY Assoc. of Basketball Coaches Court of Honor,
2018 14th Regional Coaches Association Coach of the Year and he was commissioned a KY Colonel in 1989.
Survived by:
Wife - Sharon Kay King
Mother - Louise Meade King
Brother - Larry King
Brother-in-law - David (Michaelle) Sandlin
Nieces - Laiken Sandlin and Kennedy King
Father-in-law and Mother-in-law - Charles "Red" and Alma Sandlin
3 Special Friends - Roy Conley, Eric "Dopey" Johnson and Bimbo Huff
Preceded in death by Father - Clyde King
Sister - Pamela Gaye King
Sister-in-law - Kim King
Funeral services for BB King will be held at KCC Morton Combs Athletic Complex Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at
11:00AM with Dylan Combs, Brent Smith and Mike Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at the King Cemetery at Kite,
KY. Visitation will be held at the KCC Morton Combs Athletic Complex on Monday from 2:00PM to 6:00PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Knott County Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 1322, Hindman, KY 41822
Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY.
