The Breathitt County Conservation District (BCCD) offers several programs in support of local farmers.
The BCCD handed out around 200 bags filled with garden seeds on March 24, 2022. The seed types included corn; beans; cabbage; cucumber; pepper; watermelon; cantaloupe; mustard; and tomato.
Earlier in the year the BCCD had another successful program, distributing raised bed planters.
The BCCD expects to be able to issue the vouchers to be used for purchases at the Breathitt County Farmers’ Market around July or August. The amount for the vouchers is yet to be determined.
