Jackson City School recently requested assistance, due to drivers attempting to pass buses while children were loading. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department responded to the school’s request.
Kentucky school bus stop laws are as follows:
- On a two-lane roadway, all traffic from both directions must stop.
- A two-lane roadway with a center turn, all traffic from both directions must stop.
- A four-lane roadway with no median separation, only traffic following the bus must stop.
- A four-lane divided highway with a median separation, only traffic following the bus must stop.
- A four-lane roadway with a center turn lane, only traffic following the bus must stop.
