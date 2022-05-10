The Breathitt County Water District (BCWD) recently met in regular session, tackled rumors, and discussed projects.
BCWD Superintendent Estill McIntosh addressed the rumors of the district operating “in the red” or at a loss, conveying that the value of the BCWD is $32,714,481, a value that has increased by more than $11 million since 2010. McIntosh would add that the end of the year cash balance for 2020 was $280,214, up more than $200,000 from 2010.
Surplus funds found in numerous account balances, which are used for such tasks as general maintenance, restorations, and payments, totaled $332,050.
Nesbitt Engineering representative Matt Steen reported there were 1,989 BCWD customers with 3,300 residents having access to water hookup. The BCWD consists of approximately 295 miles of waterlines, 19 storage tanks, and 16 pump stations.
Projects discussed during the meeting were Phase II of the Waterline Extension and Pump Station Rehab, which is funded and will cover Creekside Road; Joe Ward Fork; Big Branch; Manns Road; and War Creek Road. The contractor for the project is just awaiting final approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC).
A $750,000 waterline project for Johnson Creek, Puncheon Creek, and Highland Road has been submitted for funding in the form of an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant.
The Stray Branch and Fire Trail waterline project has been approved for financing by Abandoned Mine Lands (AML).
The Hwy 30 East, Wolf Creek, and Hwy 542 areas are currently having studies conducted with plans to seek funding for new waterline construction.
Jennifer McIntosh of KRADD informed the BCWD that by 2024 an inventory of homes with lead pipes needed to be completed and will then have until 2027 to test the water in those homes.
The meeting closed with the selection of officers for the year.
The BCWD officers are Eva Fugate (Secretary); David Ingram (2nd Vice Chairman); Cheryl Spicer-Campbell (Treasurer); Bobby Thorpe (Chairman); and Sammie Turner (1stVice Chairman).
