Water crews are working their way from the repaired water lines that are operational out into areas where there's no service. Engineers and crews from out of town, who are helping to construct and do repairs, have made visits to areas affected by flooding. The workers may not be in utility trucks so if you don't see a utility truck in your area, it doesn't mean your area has not been checked. We know there's frustration in areas where there's no water at this time and we are working to get water back on.
Daily Report:
1,550 customers have service as of 8 am 8-12-2022.
458 customers are still without water service. . 77% are on.
