1,557 customers have service as of 8 am om Monday, August 15, 2022, and 451 customers are still without water service. 77 percent are back in service.
Breathitt County Water District Superintendent Estill McIntosh warns customers not to listen to rumors about restoration timeframes. While there are areas that cannot be reached at this time, most customers are seeing their water restored quickly given the magnitude of the July flood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.