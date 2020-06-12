Bear Necessities

Native Black Bear caught out for a leisurely swim around Buckhorn Lake area!
In a phenomenon which has been covered ad nauseam, online research suggests ecosystems can rebound quickly once we are out of Mother Nature's way. We may be seeing just that happening and in our own back-yard.
Not more than a couple editions ago, a black bear had been photographed near the school in Rousseau. We had that story for you replete with a photograph.
Well, it would appear another area black bear is itching for some polite society once more. This time, this particular bear appears to be bent on some recreation around the Buckhorn Lake area.
Chase Smith photographed a black bear swimming at Buckhorn Lake. The story first appeared, with the picture, on WYMT.
Area citizens claim there hasn’t been a bear sighting around Buckhorn Lake in nearly 30-years. In the video of the bear, which appeared on WYMT's online site, the black bear looks to be swimming around, just for the heck of it, before heading back to shore.
Researchers have long suggested damaged ecosystems and wildlife can be rebuilt if the right conditions were achieved. A deadly pandemic which brings about a sudden economic collapse is no way to sustainably restore a threatened ecosystem. However, it appears the area black bears have found it handy, at least this go-around.
It is a reminder of how quickly wildlife can respond when humans step away. The Times-Voice would remind readers that, while that bear looks cute and friendly, black bears can be very dangerous.
If you encounter a bear at the lake or anywhere else, experts recommend you speak in a calm, appealing tone. Back away slowly, preferably in the same direction from which you first approached the bear. Walk, don’t run, and keep your eye on the bear so you can see how it reacts.
In most cases, the bear will flee. If your bear should not flee, like the majority, well…good luck!
