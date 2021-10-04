Beatrice Hale, age 78, of Highway 1098 Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Friday October 1, 2021 at Letcher Manor Nursing Home.
Beatrice was born January 14, 1943 to Sherman and Polly Clemons. She was a Homemaker and the widow of Ova Hale.
Beatrice is survived by Three Daughters; Mary(Scott) Elder of Jackson, Kentucky, Charlene(Jr.) Trusty of Lambrick, Kentucky, Rebecca(Todd) Wittenmyer of Lambrick, Kentucky, One Som; Raymond Hale of Lambrick, Kentucky, Three Brother; Terry Clemons, Eugene Clemons, and Harold Clemons, Eight Grandchildren; Ashley Terry, Raymond Neace, Jason Hale, Spence Hale, James Ova Hale, Beatrice Roxanne Hale, Charlotte Howard, Elizabeth Noble, Fourteen Great-Grandchildren, A Host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends to mourn her passing.
Beatrice was preceded in death by husband; Ova Hale, Her Parents; Sherman and Polly Clemons, Son James Hale, Daughter; Norma Darlene Hale, and Brother Spence Clemons.
Funeral services will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 12:00 P. M. With Sherman Clemons and Harold Clemons officiating. Beatrice will be laid to rest in The Bradley Cemetery in Decoy, Kentucky with Colton Terry, Raymond Neace, Spence Hale, Sherman Clemons, Terry Herald, and Jason Hale serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held October 4, 2021, at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.