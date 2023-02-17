Beatrice Spicer Duff, born Christmas Day, December 25, 1929 in Jackson, KY passed away February 14, 2023 at the age of 93. Beatrice was in residence at Belaire Health Care Center and in Hospice care in Gastonia, NC. She was formerly of Jackson and of both Dayton and West Milton, OH.
Beatrice, better known as Bea or Aunt Bea to family and friends, was the sixth of nine children born to the late Daniel Spicer Sr. and Jane Bowling Spicer of Jackson, KY where she grew up, completed her primary and high school education then attended Lees College. At age 14, Bea remained at home from school most of the year to care for a young sister who eventually succumbed to Tuberculosis at age 10. Upon returning to high school Beatrice not only made up all missed studies, but as a successful, conscientious student managed to graduate early at 17 and proceed to her education at Lees. Beatrice was offered a position as teacher in a one room school in the Old Buck are of Breathitt County after leaving college. She taught students of all grade levels from elementary through high school age together in one room. She left Kentucky after marriage at age 20 to husband, Charles Duff for employment in Dayton, OH. Bea eventually secured employment with Mead Corporation in Dayton in Cost Accounting where she remained until retiring in 1984. A retirement move back to Jackson, KY occurred that year, where she remained until 2019. Advancing age and the loss of a son determined she should live close to her two youngest children and her then, only surviving sibling back in Ohio. Bea moved once more November, 2020 to North Carolina to live with her daughter where she remained until her ultimate hospitalization and transfer to a skilled nursing facility.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents: husband Charles H Duff Sr., son Charles H Duff Jr. both of Jackson; stepsons James T Duff of Rotunda West, FL and Gordan K Duff of Louisville, Ky; granddaughters Giesla Dexter and Shannon Aliferis; son-in-law Stephen Moore of Ludlow Falls, OH; sisters Viola McKnight, Geneva Shouse and Christine Spicer of Jackson, and Delcie Holderman of Dayton, OH; brothers George Spicer Sr., Granville Spicer, Daniel Spicer Jr. and Edsel Spicer of Jackson as well as numerous in-laws and extended family members.
Beatrice is survived by children Sandra Gil (Rosario) of Guadalupe Victoria; B.C. Norte, Mx, Rebecca Whitson (Harold) of Gastonia, NC, Cheryl Thompson-Moore (Stephen, deceased) of Troy, OH, and Geoffrey Duff (Chris) of West Milton, OH; daughter-in-law Regina Duff (Charles Jr., deceased) of Nicholasville, KY; sister-in-law Reva Duff (James L. deceased) of Pasadena, TX: 23 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; as well as a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beatrice will forever be remembered as a dedicated mother, grandmother, and caring sister to her siblings and for her love and concern for all her relatives. Her doo was always open to family in need of care, assistance or a place to stay for a little while. She was much loved and respected and will be greatly missed by many.
Family and friends will be welcomed Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with funeral service at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home, 15 Deaton Lane, Jackson, KY. Beatrice will be laid to rest in the Spicer Turner Cemetery on Town Hill Road in Jackson immediately following service. George D Spicer will officiate. Deaton Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements.
