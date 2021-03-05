Freshman donates his birthday to raise money
Efforts thus far have exceeded expectations
Facebook offers an interesting fund raising arm for those willing to use it. When it is one's birthday, and should one chose to do it, Facebook will facilitate a fund-raiser for a favorite charity or cause.
A local youth in Breathitt County, very selflessly and generously opted to do that very thing for his birthday this year. Beau Price, a student at Riverside Christian Training School, chose to raise funds for his school instead of soliciting gifts for himself this year. Riverside, like many schools in the area, was particularly hit hard by the recent flooding.
If the reader is wondering why he chose to do this, Price published to social media, “I’ve chosen Riverside because my brothers and I go to school there, and they have been devastated by recent flooding.” Price asked residents to, “Please consider donating to get the school back and running as soon as possible. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”
Price’s stated goal was $20,000.00. As of the publishing of this article, fund raising online has exceeded the goal and he has helped raise $20,400.00. There are still two weeks remaining in the fundraising effort. Beau Price is a freshman at Riverside Christian and his birthday was Tuesday.
