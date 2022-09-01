Belinda Gail Oaks

Belinda Gail Oaks, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.-She was born February 23, 1952, in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Jackie Spicer and Betty Spicer Hubble.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Phillip Clark Oaks.-She was a retired teacher in the Breathitt County School system.-She is survived by two sons: Phillip Scott (Billie Jo) Oaks of Jackson, KY; Shane (Linda) Oaks of Jackson, KY.- Her sister: Diana (Dennis) Henderson of Jackson, KY.-Four grandchildren: Abigail Oaks; Samara (Austin) Neace, Dakota (Katelynn) Oaks and Colton Oaks.-Six great grandchildren: Debra Raelynn Neace, Evelyn Grace Neace, Maverick Ray Scott Neace, Ryder Scott Oaks, Kylan Ace Oaks, and Memphis Paxton Reed Oaks.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Floyd Shouse Family Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

