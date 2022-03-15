Martha Stoltzfus passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the age of 89, just shy of her 90th birthday.
Martha was born in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and later moved to Kentucky with her late husband and minister Wesley A. Stoltzfus.
Martha was a member of the Bowlings Creek Mennonite Church upon her retirement and in later years, conducted women’s Bible studies, and would not hesitate to be a mentor. Martha enjoyed a host of hobbies including bird watching, reading, and writing.
She authored two books about life in Kentucky and wrote the weekly column Creekside Cabin for the Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.