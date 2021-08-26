Beloved Coach Dies

Death attributed to COVID-complications
400-kids quarantined in Greenup County
District closes with no remote learning
Valarie Honeycutt Spears, with the Lexington Herald-Leader, reported yesterday the death of a beloved assistant football coach at Greenup County Schools, a team we played on The Riverbank just this past season. His name was Jamie Kennedy and his death has been attributed to COVID-19 complications. This attribution concerning one's cause of death has become way too commonplace int these troubling times.
Four-Hundred (400) students from the Greenup system have been quarantined, according to information released to the Herald-Leader from the Superintendent of Schools in Greenup County, Traysea Moresea. The Greenup schools are shut down and will not be conducting virtual instruction either today or tomorrow. The two extra days will be added to the heal of the school-year calendar according to Ms. Moresea.
“The number of students and staff who are positive and or quarantined has greatly impacted our ability to operate buses, kitchens, and maintain classroom staffing,” Traysea Moresea said in a message to families. Moresea told the Herald-Leader, last night, Jamie Kennedy, an assistant football coach and health teacher at Greenup County High School, had passed away from complications of COVID-19 earlier in the day (Wednesday).
It was learned on Friday of last week Kennedy had been quarantined because of the virus. According to Moresea, “[Kennedy] was a good man.” Kennedy had previously coached football at both Johnson Central and Paintsville High Schools.
Moresea also told the Lexington newspaper, “[Kennedy] had a knack for noticing students who needed a little extra help and making sure that counselors knew…He was a very good communicator and really rooted for the underdog.”
We reached out to the head football coach at Bourbon County, Dave Jones. Coach Jones has been the head man at both Phelps and Bourbon and played for both UK and the Baltimore Ravens, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens.
Coach Jones told the Times-Voice, “I knew and loved Coach Kennedy well. He was a great coach and teacher.”
Jones went on to tell us, “This deadly virus has stolen from all of us in the coaching fraternity both great coaches and wonderful teachers. I am deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy.”
This is a developing story as we have reached out to several other associates in the coaching community for comment. That commentary may be added to this story as the day unfolds and as it is received.