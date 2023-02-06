Ben Reed, Jr, age 68, of Hwy 315, Booneville, KY passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. He was born August 31, 1954 in Owsley County, KY and was the son of the late Ben and Ollie Mullins Reed. He was preceded in death also by his wife: Betty Bell Reed. His brothers: Charles Edward Reed and Donald Lee Reed. He is survived by sisters: Geraldine Reed Harris and Lottie Reed Turner of Booneville, KY. His Niece: Kimberly Harris: His nephew: Robert G. Turner. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Shepherd Cemetery, Shepherd Lane, Booneville, KY with Eric Collins officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
