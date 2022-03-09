Benjamin Strong, age 79, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence.-He was born October 4, 1942, at Little, KY, and was the son of the late Farish and Maranda White Strong.-Preceded in death by his wife: Rachel “Becky” Strong.-His sisters: Martha Allen, Mary Perry, and Maxine Hubbs.- His brothers: Matthew Strong, David Strong, Daniel Strong, and Joseph “Sonny” Strong. He is survived by his daughter: Mary (Brian) Smith of Jackson, KY.- Sons: Jack Strong of Newport, KY, and Benjamin “B.J.” (Carrie) Strong of Bowling Green, IN.- Grandchildren: Danielle Strong, Caitlyn Strong, Michaela Morgan, Rebecca Cummings, Andrew Strong, Benjamin Carliss Strong, Averian Carpenter. -Ten great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Strong Family Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Military rites to be observed.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
