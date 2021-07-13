Benny Campbell Steps Down

Head man at Wolfe County HS softball retires
Hopes to stay involved where needed
Leaves the program one of the more successful in Kentucky
Wolfe County High School Fast-pitch Softball Coach, Benny Campbell, has stepped down from his position as WCHS Head Softball Coach. Coach Campbell had been the coach at Wolfe County since the 2009 Season.
Coach Campbell was credited with turning the program into one of the most successful in the commonwealth of Kentucky. His teams won two consecutive 14th Region Titles as well as seven consecutive district titles.
Coach Campbell won his region in three All A’s, highlighted by a State Quarter Finals Appearance in 2019. In the past four 14th Region Tournament appearances, the Lady Wolves posted a 9-2 record with 2 Championships and a Runner-Up.
With all of that success, it should also be noted that possibly one of his best teams did not get to take the field in 2020 due to the loss of the season with the COVID situation. Who knows how far that team could have gone had they only had the opportunity.
Coach Campbell would like to thank his former players, especially the ones who played early in his coaching career, for putting in all of the long hours and hard work which led to building one of the most respected programs in Kentucky. Coach Campbell was extremely proud to see so many of his former players turn into productive, successful adults while having positive impacts on both their families and communities.
Coach Campbell would also like to thank all of the parents, school administrators, assistant coaches, community members, fans, his wife, and his brothers for supporting him during his tenure. No man is an island unto his own. Every one of the above factored into his success.
Coach Campbell will leave his post as one of the best to have ever coached the sport, particularly around these parts. He has been involved in Wolfe County Athletics his entire professional career and plans to continue helping with the softball program, and other sports, in any capacity needed.