Benny Fugate, 55, Hardshell passed away Monday, August 17, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late Shade and Mary Fugate. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mae Fugate Ritchie, Emmaline Fugate, Martha Mae Fugate. He is survived by two brothers, Shelby Fugate of Hardshell, Charles Fugate of Hardshell; one sister, Norma Combs of Jackson. Funeral Wednesday, August 19, 1PM with Emmitt Campbell, Eldon Miller officiating. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers, David Miller, Lonnie Combs, Shelby Fugate, Gerald Fugate, Ryan Gibson, Martin Fugate. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
