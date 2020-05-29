Bernard Banks

Bernard Banks, age 50 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Bernard was born on August 29, 1969 to Walter and Jeanette Ross Banks. He was a former factory employee and a farmer.

He is survived by his parents, Walter and Jeanette Ross Banks; two sisters: Cheryl (Jason) Campbell of Jackson, Kentucky and Debbie Seibert of Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Banks Cemetery at Frozen, Kentucky.

Service information

May 30
Graveside
Saturday, May 30, 2020
12:00PM
Banks Cemetery
00 Frozen Creek
Frozen, KY 41339
