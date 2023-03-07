Bert Douglas Caudill, Jr., age 47, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born May 3, 1975 in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Bert Douglas and Vergie Fugate Caudill. Preceded also in death by paternal grandmother: Clara Thorpe Turner and maternal grandparents: Arlie and Elma Miller Fugate. He is survived by his sister: Mary Kay Caudill of Jackson, KY. Two nephews: Aaron Caudill and Austin Caudill. Great Niece: Evalynn Caudill. Great Nephew: Easton Lawson. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00-9:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.