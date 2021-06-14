Bert Douglas Caudill

Bert Douglas Caudill, age 74, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born May 13, 1947, in Whitesburg, KY, and was the son of the late Clara Thorpe Turner.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Vergie Fugate Caudill.- His maternal grandparents: Ora and Isabella Prater Thorpe.-His in-laws: Arlie and Elma Miller Fugate.-He is survived by his daughters: Mary Kay Caudill (Larry) of Jackson, KY: Alexis Jade Gross and Alyssa Jasmine Caudill of Jackson, KY.-His son: Bert Douglas, Jr of Jackson, KY.- In-Laws: Cora Thorpe, Dot Prater (Jack); Joyce Cox (Terry); Goldie Haddix (Tommy); Margaret Combs (Ernest) and Eddie Fugate (Deloris)- Grandchildren: Aaron Douglas Caudill and Austin Daniel Caudill; Great-grandchildren: Easton Lawson and Evalynn Rose Caudill. -Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Caudill and Fugate Cemetery, Hays Branch, Lost Creek, KY with Raymond Hudson and Scotty McKnight officiating.-Visitation will be Tuesday, June 15 from 5:00-9:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Aaron Caudill, Austin Caudill, Eddie Fugate, Jack Brewer, Larry Deaton, David Kincannon: Honorary Pallbearers: Tommy Haddix, Ernest Combs, Bobby G. Thorpe, Ernie Clemons, John C. Turner

To plant a tree in memory of Bert Caudill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you