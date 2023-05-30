Breathitt County Superintendent Phillip Watts along with the Breathitt Board of Education (BOE) held a grand opening ceremony for the new Breathitt Elementary School (BES) on Thursday, May 25, 2023. BES will be the new home for P-2 students that would have ordinarily attended the now closed Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary (MRC) and Sebastian Elementary School (SES). The superintendent thanked school employees, officials, and administrators as well as the agents, architects and engineers that made the dream of the new school a reality. He became emotional when thanking his family, friends, and mentors. The event commenced with the ceremonial ribbon cutting followed by refreshments and a tour of the school and grounds.
Pictured (L-R): Former Board Member Becky Watkins; Board Member (District 5) John Hollan; Board Chairperson Ruschelle Hamilton; Board Vice-Chairperson Albert Little; Board Member (District 2) Tiffany Combs; and Board Member (District 3) Anna Morris.
