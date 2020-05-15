Beshear’s Plan to re-Open Kentucky Reaches Phase-two
By Fletcher Long, Editor
Kentucky efforts look bent more on "how to live" with the persistent threat and less focused on “containment.” Has there been a sign given about playing high school football this Fall?
With every indication suggesting containment efforts have done about all they can, Governor Beshear’s plan to re-open Kentucky for business looks to migrate toward phase-two of his three-phase plan. As the plan enters phase-two, Kentuckians are still urged to be patient and proceed cautiously until the battle with the COVID-19 crisis has been won.
Governor Beshear explained some of his 10-rule plan for safe business conduction. The rules include steps like continuing telework, where possible; onsite temperature and health checks, universal masks and any other necessary PPE (personal protective equipment) be on-hand for both employees and customers.
“This is for the business itself,” explained Beshear. “When you’re going to bring people in your business back together, and this is done in virtually ever state right now, your employees are going to need to wear a mask of one sort or another,” he said.
The Governor conceded opening was a sacrifice and that we, as Kentuckians, would have to be willing to make certain concessions. As he put it in his press-conference, “…do we want to wait another month or two months, or do we want to go ahead and take steps forward?”
When asked about the wearing of masks while out in public, Beshear indicated Kentucky had received recommendations from both state and federal public health officials recommending citizens wear the masks when in public. The penalty for failure to comply? Beshear said citizens wouldn’t be arrested or cited, or penalized in any other way; but he still strongly recommended citizens take this precaution nevertheless.
Under phase-two, restaurants with 33% percent, dine-in capacity and outdoor seating will reopen May 22. Movie theaters and fitness centers will reopen June 1. Campgrounds, both public and private, will reopen June 11. Child care, with reduced capacity, and, potentially, low-touch and outdoor youth sports will be “back in action” June 15.
Phase-three is believed to commence July 1. Phase-three will reopen bars (with limitations) and gatherings up to 50-people.
Many people wonder what impact this will have on Fall classes at both colleges and high schools. There is also a question concerning Fall sports.
While we can’t speak for the colleges, Commissioner Julian Tackett has been consistent he believes Fall sports, including football, will be played in some form or fashion. Athletics Director, Mitch Barnhart (UK), has urged season-ticket holders to purchase tickets for UK home football games. Director Barnhart assures donors Kentucky football will be played, and on schedule.
At the Times-Voice we believe the Division-I schools, FBS and FCS, playing football, and on-time, is a harbinger the KHSAA will follow suit. It would be hard to imagine telling Fall athletes they can’t play while 65,000 people file into Kroger Field, an hour down the road, to violate every conceivable social distancing constraint known to Kentuckians, commonwealth-wide.